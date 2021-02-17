Humidity Produced By Masks May Help Battle Against COVID-19

Humidity created inside the mask may provide additional benefit in combatting respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, as per a study at the National Institutes of Health, published in the Biophysical Journal.



The humidity created in the air that the mask-wearer breathes in provides lower severity of the disease in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. This is because the immune system is benefitted by the hydration of the respiratory tract due to the production of a special protein called interferons, that fight against viruses? via a process known as the interferon response.

‘Humidity created inside the mask may provide additional benefit in combatting respiratory diseases such as COVID-19. It is due to the hydration of the respiratory tract and production of a special protein called interferons to fight against the virus. This adds evidence on the importance of the mask to battle against COVID-19.’

"We found that face masks strongly increase the humidity in the inhaled air and propose that the resulting hydration of the respiratory tract could be responsible for the documented finding that links lower COVID-19 disease severity to wearing a mask. High levels of humidity have been shown to mitigate the severity of the flu, and it may be applicable to the severity of COVID-19 through a similar mechanism", says the study's lead author, Adriaan Bax, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator.



Humidity Offered by Mask



The study team analyzed four common types of masks: an N95 mask, a three-ply disposable surgical mask, a two-ply cotton-polyester mask, and a heavy cotton mask. Volunteers were asked to breathe into a sealed steel box for measuring the level of humidity.



A rapid increase in humidity was noticed, as the water vapor of the exhaled breath filled the box from a person wearing no mask. On the contrary, the buildup of humidity inside the box greatly decreased on wearing a mask, as most of the water vapor remaining in the mask became condensed and was re-inhaled.



Different measurements were taken at three different air temperatures, ranging from about 46 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit. Varying degrees of increase in humidity levels of inhaled air was revealed by all four masks.



The researchers did not look at which masks are most effective against inhalation or transmission of the virus and defer to the CDC for guidance on choosing a mask.



"Even as more people nationwide begin to get vaccinated, we must remain vigilant about doing our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This research supports the importance of mask-wearing as a simple, yet effective, way to protect the people around us and to protect ourselves from a respiratory infection, especially during these winter months when susceptibility to these viruses increases", says NIDDK Director Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers.



Promotion ofa defense mechanism that removes mucus ? and potentially harmful particles within the mucus? from the lungs, serves as one of the driven reasons by the hydration of the lungs.