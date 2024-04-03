Secure MyCGHS iOS App Launched by Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary Applauds myCGHS App as a Vital Breakthrough in Healthcare



‘The launch of the myCGHS app with enhanced security features marks a monumental leap forward for CGHS in delivering healthcare services. #myCGHS #healthcare’

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare unveiled the 'myCGHS' app ( ) for iOS devices, integrating advanced security measures such as two-factor authentication and the inclusion of mPIN functionality.The"The myCGHS app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services. It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips," said Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary."This initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services," he added.According to the ministry, the myCGHS app facilitates a wide range of services, including booking and cancellation of online appointments, downloading CGHS card and index card, accessing lab reports from CGHS labs, checking medicine history, checking medical reimbursement claim status, accessing referral details, locating nearby wellness centres, and more.The app is developed by the technical teams of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Himachal Pradesh and NIC Health Team. The myCGHS app will now be available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, free of charge.Source-IANS