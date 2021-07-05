by Hannah Joy on  May 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Second Wave of Covid to Peak by June in India
Foreign brokerage CLSA has predicted that India will see a peak in daily Covid-19 cases in June by drawing parallels to the second wave of Covid in 12 countries.

A report by CLSA said this should pave the way for some relaxations in lockdown rules in Maharashtra by mid-May to mid-June, which may be seen as a playbook for the rest of India.

This, along with a pick-up in vaccinations and comforting management commentary during the ongoing results season, should allay the worst investor fears about the second wave over the coming weeks, it added.


India's total tests, at 20 percent of the population, is well below median of 50 percent for key countries. This may suggest a higher level of underreporting of cases than other nations which also means the population with antibodies may be much higher than the reported cases, the report said.

The report delved into the detail from 12 countries which saw a notable second wave of Covid-19 to find trends in determining how this second wave may progress and end in India.

"Our findings show the 7DMA of daily case addition during the second wave in these countries to have peaked when reported cumulative infections hit a median level of 2.5 percent of the population in the respective country (range of 1.3 percent-6.6 percent)," the report said.

Similarly, this peak coincided when incremental cases from the start to the peak of the second wave hit an equivalent of 2 percent of the population (range of 0.5 percent to 4.7 percent), it added.

In these countries, it took a median time of nearly four months for the second wave peak from the bottom of the first wave (range of 2 to 6.5 months). At the peak of the second wave, the 7DMA of percentage positive cases in these countries hit a median level of 14.4 percent, with the exception of Mexico (46.6 percent).

The second wave has just crossed the four-month mark for Maharashtra but it has been a lesser 70 days for India. Therefore, India may get to this median mark of four months by mid-June 2021 and India ex-Maharashtra by end-June.

Based on the current 7DMA of case additions, reported infections will hit the median level of 2.5 percent by mid-Jun 2021 in India while Maharashtra has already crossed this mark.

At the same pace, India may take nearly two months to get to incremental infections equal to 2 percent of its population, from 0.5 percent currently, during the second wave.

Maharashtra is currently at 1.8 percent and should get to this level in less than a week, but India ex-Maharashtra may see a peak only by the second week of July 2021 at the current pace of cases.

India's 7DMA percentage positive of tests (20 percent) has already crossed the median percentage positive.

Of the 12 countries, only four countries saw a pickup in vaccinations during the 2nd wave. As antibodies can come through vaccinations, an indicative sense of the population with antibodies could be total infections plus people vaccinated with both doses as a percentage of the population, the report said.

While this ignores the overlapping population, this total stood at median level of 9.1 percent of population at the peak of the second wave for these countries.

India has vaccinated 1.7 percent of its population with both doses so far. By end May 2021, total cases plus people vaccinated with both doses will cross 9 percent of the population for overall India as well as India ex-Maharashtra. Maharashtra will reach this level by mid-May.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Second Wave of COVID-19 Witnesses More Deadly Strain Than Ever
Newly mutated A.P. strain of covid-19 spikes up the second wave.The shorter incubation period of newly mutated N440K variants of COVID-19 is shown to spike up the "second wave" of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Double Mutant Strain of Coronavirus Worsens the Second Wave Of COVID-19 in India
Double mutant strain (E484Q and L452R)- a new and highly infectious strain of coronavirus, is currently presenting a grave concern towards increased infectivity in India.
READ MORE
Third Wave of COVID-19 Inevitable
Third phase is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating. But it is difficult to predict the timeline. We should prepare for the new (third) wave.
READ MORE
Chennai Reports High COVID-19 Test Positivity Rates
Chennai has reported the highest coronavirus test positivity rate at 20% followed by Tirunelveli at 17%, said public health authorities.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Neck Cracking