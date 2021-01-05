by Colleen Fleiss on  May 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM Coronavirus News
Chennai Reports High COVID-19 Test Positivity Rates
Chennai has reported the highest coronavirus test positivity rate at 20% followed by Tirunelveli at 17%, said public health authorities.

The capital city Chennai has also the highest test positivity rate with 20 per cent or every 20 persons tested among 100 people turning positive. Tirunelveli recorded 17 per cent while Tuticorin has 16 per cent and Tenkasi reported 14.2 per cent test positivity rate.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 17,897 fresh Covid cases with 107 deaths. There were 1,12,556 active cases in the state while 15,452 people were discharged from hospitals.


Thirteen more districts have a test positivity rate higher than 10 per cent in the state. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, speaking to IANS said, "The Covid-19 cases are surging and we are on alert. The state has directed the District Collectors and health officials to ramp up testing and improve contact tracing."

Kancheepuram reported 11 deaths on Thursday while there were eight Covid deaths in Madurai.

Coimbatore added 1,008 fresh cases taking the Covid tally in the western belt to 3,232 cases. The Coimbatore region reported 12 deaths on Thursday while Trichy zone reported seven deaths. The 10 districts in the southern zone, including Madurai and Tuticorin, reported 15 deaths on Thursday.

Source: IANS

