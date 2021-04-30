No direct correlation between maternal infection and neonatal respiratory infection or pneumonia could be observed.Of 2,323 babies were born to SARS-CoV-2-positive mothers, about one third were tested close to or just after childbirth.Only 21 (0.9 per cent) of the babies of these women tested positive for the virus at some point during the newborn period (the first 28 days), the majority without displaying any symptoms; a few babies were treated for other reasons than COVID-19.Babies born of women who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while pregnant or during delivery do not need to be routinely separated from their mothers at birth. In many countries such a precautionary measure is taken despite the lack of supporting evidence."Separating a newborn baby from its mother is a serious intervention with negative consequences for the health of both mother and baby that must be weighed against the possible benefits," says Mikael Norman, professor of paediatrics at the Department of Clinical Science, Intervention and Technology, Karolinska Institutet, and one of the researchers leading the study."Our study suggests that mother and baby can be cared for together and that nursing can be recommended without danger to the baby's health. This is good news for all pregnant women, their babies and postnatal and neonatal staff."Study was done basing on The National Quality Register for Pregnancy, the National Quality Register for Neonatal Care, and the Communicable Diseases Register (SmiNet).SmiNet is a system for reporting communicable diseases used jointly by the Public Health Agency of Sweden and the regional communicable diseases units to surveille the 60-plus notifiable diseases that must be reported in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act."By cross-referencing the three registries we've been able to monitor and report outcomes for the neonates in real time during both the first and second waves of COVID-19," says Professor Norman.Source: Medindia