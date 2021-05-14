by Angela Mohan on  May 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Scientists Find cause of Antipsychotic-induced Weight Gain
Molecular mechanism behind weight gain due to antipsychotic medication has been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

"If this effect can be shown in clinical trials, it could give us a way to effectively treat patients for their neuropsychiatric conditions without this serious side effect," says lead author Chen Liu, Ph.D., assistant professor of internal medicine and neuroscience, and with UTSW's O'Donnell Brain Institute and Hypothalamic Research Center.

Around 1 in five people who take risperidone, add more than 7 percent to their baseline weight within a few weeks of treatment, contributing to high blood cholesterol and type 2 diabetes. The weight gain leads many patients to stop using the medication.


Researchers developed a diet for mice that incorporates the drug and identified changes in gene expression and neuronal activity within the animals' hypothalamus. They quickly honed in on a gene called melanocortin 4 (Mc4r), which also is linked to obesity in humans.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a drug that promotes Mc4r activity to treat some genetic forms of obesity, and Liu and his team showed that giving mice this drug along with risperidone prevented weight gain while maintaining effective treatment in models of schizophrenia - offering hope that this strategy might be effective for human patients as well.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Unintentional Weight Gain Symptom Evaluation
An inadvertent increase in bodyweight indicates weight gain. Necessary care like intake of a balanced diet and adequate physical activity is required to maintain good health and fitness.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Drugs Causing Weight Gain
Medications are among the lesser-known yet common causes of weight gain. Switching over to a lesser weight-promoting alternative can help to solve the issue of weight gain with medications.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE
Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Zone DietHeight and Weight-KidsBody Mass IndexExercise To Gain WeightWeight Loss Program For MenBattle of the BulgeDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened BeveragesMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityQuiz on Weight LossDrugs Causing Weight Gain