medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Sand Flea Disease May Develop into a Life-threatening Condition: Here's How

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 8, 2019 at 1:05 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sand fleas are parasites that burrow into a person's skin, causing extreme pain, infection, and itching. A new study throws light on what happens when sand fleas burrow into your skin. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.
Sand Flea Disease May Develop into a Life-threatening Condition: Here's How
Sand Flea Disease May Develop into a Life-threatening Condition: Here's How

Tungiasis, a tropical disease associated with poverty, is caused by the penetration of female sand fleas into a person's skin, usually in their toes or feet. A team of researchers reports five cases of severe tungiasis to illustrate how the disease may develop into a life-threatening condition.

When the female sand flea (Tunga penetrans or Tunga trimamillata) penetrates the skin, it begins quickly growing. Within days, this growth causes intense inflammation with pain and itching. Generally, once all eggs are expelled into the environment through a tiny hole in the skin, and the parasite has died, symptoms regress. But in endemic settings, residents are frequently re-infected and end up with hundreds or thousands of embedded sand fleas.

While mild cases of tungiasis with a few embedded sand fleas can be treated surgically (if adequate health infrastructure is available), in very severe tungiasis surgical removal of embedded sand fleas is not possible.

In the new work, Hollman Miller, of the Vaupés Health Department, Colombia, and colleagues studied five patients living in traditional Amerindian communities in the Amazon lowland of Colombia who all presented with very severe tungiasis. Four of the patients were seen in the emergency department of the Mitú hospital, one within the community she was living in.

The patients, who were all partially or fully immobile, each had between 400 and 1,300 penetrated sand fleas in their feet, ankles, knees, elbows, hands, fingers and around the anus. Two patients were cachectic, with weight and muscle loss; one had severe malnutrition, and one needed a blood transfusion due to severe anemia.

The authors show that a characteristic pattern of pre-existing medical conditions and socio-economic and environmental factors determines whether tungiasis progresses into a life-threatening condition.

In addition, they confirmed that a combination of two dimeticone oils in a medical device called the NYDA (previously used for treating head lice) is effective in killing hundreds of embedded sand fleas resulting in resolution of inflammation and restoration of mobility within a week.

"Our findings are a good argument to make a call for action for those countries in which tungiasis occurs in remote settings and where health coverage is poor," the researchers say. "Dimeticone should be made available to treat patients in an early stage of disease to avoid life-threatening sequels."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Vector-Borne Diseases

Vector-borne diseases are infectious diseases or illness transmitted through insects such as mosquitoes, sandflies, ticks, and bugs. Vectors can be either biological carriers or mechanical carriers.

Vector-Borne Diseases Should be Eradicated: WHO

WHO said that vector-borne diseases like Malaria, Dengue and Japanese Encephalitis could be eradicated through preventive measures and more financial commitment for campaigns against the diseases.

Chagas Disease May Up Chronic Heart Disease Risk

Chagas disease caused by a parasite Trypanosoma cruzi increases the risk of chronic heart disease and has spread to newer areas including the United States.

Keep All Your Medications in Check, Season of Infectious Diseases are Coming

Infectious diseases such as hepatitis and HIV have also shown seasonal characteristics, seasonality may not just occur in common cold finds a new study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the digestive tract (that extends from the mouth to the anus). Bleeding can range from mild to severe and life threatening.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Fleabites Acute Coronary Syndrome Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed) 

What's New on Medindia

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners

Ear Deformities

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive