medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Chagas Disease May Up Chronic Heart Disease Risk

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 20, 2018 at 10:37 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chagas disease is an infectious disease caused by parasite Trypanosoma cruzi (T cruzi). One third of those who get the disease go on to develop chronic heart disease. The disease has now spread in other areas where it is not common, including the United States over the past 40 years, reports a new American Heart Association scientific statement published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.
Chagas Disease May Up Chronic Heart Disease Risk
Chagas Disease May Up Chronic Heart Disease Risk

The statement summarizes the most up-to-date information on diagnosis, screening and treatment of T cruzi infection. Infection occurs when feces from the infected blood sucking insect triatomine enters the skin through the bite site or in the eye. Triatomine insects are found in Central and South America, where they infest adobe houses and in the Southern United States. The disease can also be passed through contaminated food or drink, from pregnant mothers to their babies, and through blood transfusions and organ transplants.

The health risks of Chagas disease are well-known in Latin America where most cases are found in countries that include Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Mexico and El Salvador. However, doctors outside of Latin America are largely unaware of the infection and its connection to heart disease. Countries where infected individuals have been diagnosed include the United States with an estimated 300,000 cases, Spain with at least 42,000 cases, Italy, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

"This statement aims to increase global awareness among physicians who manage patients with Chagas disease outside of traditionally endemic environments," said Maria Carmo Pereira Nunes, M.D., Ph.D, co-chair of the committee that produced the statement. "This document will help healthcare providers and health systems outside of Latin America recognize, diagnose and treat Chagas disease and prevent further disease transmission," said Pereira Nunes, who is a cardiologist at the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Although 60-70 percent of people infected with T cruzi never develop any symptoms, those that do can develop heart disease, including heart failure, stroke, life threatening ventricular arrhythmias (heart rhythm abnormalities) and cardiac arrest. In the Americas, Chagas disease is responsible for more than seven times as many disability-adjusted life-years lost as malaria. However, if caught early, an infection can be cured with medications that have a 60 to 90 percent success rate, depending on when in the course of infection the patient is treated.

"Early detection of Chagas disease is critical, allowing prompt initiation of therapy when the evidence for cure is strong," said statement co-author Caryn Bern, M.D., M.P.H., professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California in San Francisco.

The risk of infection is extremely low for most travelers and residents of endemic countries. To minimize risk, people should avoid sleeping in houses with un-plastered adobe walls and/or thatch roofs, and avoid unpasteurized sugar cane juice, aįai fruit juice and other juices when visiting affected countries.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Chagas Disease

Chagas Disease

Chagas disease or American trypanosomiasis is a parasitic infection caused by Trypanosoma cruzi that is spread by the triatomine bug.

Chagas Disease Prevalence in Southern Texas is Much Higher Than Previously Thought

Chagas Disease Prevalence in Southern Texas is Much Higher Than Previously Thought

The burden of Chagas disease in Southern Texas is 23 times higher than previously estimated, revealed a new study.

Effective Treatment For Chagas Disease is a Necessity

Effective Treatment For Chagas Disease is a Necessity

Docking simulation holds for the identification of potential drug-like inhibitors of the target protein and therapies for Chagas disease.

Is it Safe to Use Benznidazole to Treat Chagas Disease?

Is it Safe to Use Benznidazole to Treat Chagas Disease?

Two clinical trials evaluated the frequency and safety of benznidazole, which is used in treating Chagas disease show adverse effects.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor ...

 Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug interactions checker can be used to check over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription ...

 Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive