Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Adds Better Heart Rate Tracking

Samsung has rolled out its new update for the Galaxy Watch 4 with latest watchfaces and better health related features. The new update also adds better "measurement accuracy" when it comes to heart rate monitoring. Better heart rate tracking is probably one of the bigger improvements of this update, reports Techradar.

‘Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the device is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or at home.’

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's ground-breaking bio-active sensor.



This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis -- so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect a Fib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and for the first time calculate their body composition.



The all-new 'Body Composition' measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.



Source: IANS

Advertisement

The latest software patch will be showing up automatically or one can check for an update manually through the settings page of the Galaxy Wearables app on the smartphone as well.