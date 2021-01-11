Former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar Collaborates With UNICEF for Nationwide Youth Campaign

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World 2017 has been roped in by UNICEF for a youth campaign. She says there is an urgent need to connect young people to 21st century skills and livelihood opportunities, while engaging them as change-makers effectively.



Manushi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the period drama 'Prithviraj', lays down the roadmap to achieve important goalposts for India's transformation by actively engaging the youth from here on.

‘Manushi said: Youth are like a spark that can light lamps. We are the future, and whatever we sow today, we are going to reap a lot more of it in the future. India has more than 300 million young people, and by preparing them for the transition to work and engaged citizenship, the potential for India's progress would be unlimited.’