How Dangerous is the New Vaccine-resistant COVID-19 Variant?

The A.30 variant probably originated in Tanzania and was detected in individuals in Angola and Sweden, presents significant mutations in the spike protein in which the vaccine-produced antibodies target.To discover how dangerous the variant may be, researchers used multiple human cell lines to study how successfully the virus can infect host cells, before subjecting it to neutralizing antibodies that develop post-vaccination.When tested against vaccine-induced antibodies from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines, A.30 was more resistant than the other variants tested at evading them, suggesting a reduced efficacy of the vaccines.The researchers conclude that this variant may be more adept at entry into cells while possessing a toolkit to effectively evade current vaccines.They also suggest that A.30 should be closely monitored in the coming months and countries should prioritize preventative measures that would stop an outbreak if A.30 were to become more widespread.Source: Medindia