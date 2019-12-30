medindia

Samoa Ends Emergency State Over Measles Epidemic

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 30, 2019 at 7:41 PM General Health News
Infection rate from a measles outbreak that has swept the country started to come under control in Samoa.

Samoa, the south pacific nation has been gripped by measles, a highly infectious disease. The disease has killed 81 people. Most of them were babies and young children.
Emergency orders of the government which included stringent measures to contain the virus such as closing schools and restricting travel, had ended.

The deaths were falsely attributed to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine - but were really caused by nurses mixing the vaccine with a muscle relaxant instead of water.

Measles cases are increasing worldwide, including in developed nations like the US and Germany, as some parents shun life-saving vaccines due to false theories providing links between childhood immunisations and autism.

Death and infection rates in Samoa started to slow in mid-December after a vaccine drive pushed immunisation rates towards 95%, the level aid agencies say is effective in creating "herd immunity" that can contain the disease.

