Samoa Ends Emergency State Over Measles Epidemic

'Proper public education could help reduce wrong perceptions and myths about vaccines. In fact, achieving almost full vaccination rates in the form of herd immunity prevents the disease more effectively.'

The deaths were falsely attributed to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine - but were really caused by nurses mixing the vaccine with a muscle relaxant instead of water.Measles cases are increasing worldwide, including in developed nations like the US and Germany, as some parents shun life-saving vaccines due to false theories providing links between childhood immunisations and autism.Death and infection rates in Samoa started to slow in mid-December after a vaccine drive pushed immunisation rates towards 95%, the level aid agencies say is effective in creating "herd immunity" that can contain the disease.Source: Medindia