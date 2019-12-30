Seasonal Flu Cases Continue to Increase Across The U.S.

Flu cases in the New York City (NYC) spike early as deaths climb across U.S. Around 1,800 people died, including 22 children from flu.



With flu widespread in the south and Puerto Rico, vacationers returning from tour trips could bring an unwelcome souvenir back to the Big Apple.

Seasonal Flu Cases Continue to Increase Across The U.S.



None of the children who died were in New York City, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.



‘Getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent flu and its associated complications especially among kids and elderly patients.’

The week before Christmas, flu cases were responsible for over 5% of all visits to Big Apple emergency departments, which is how the CDC tracks flu outbreaks. That's higher than it's been since at least 2016, and well above the expected rate just below 2%.



This time last winter, that figure was around 3%. It didn't reach 5% until mid-January 2019, and it peaked in mid-February, with nearly 9% of all ER visits related to flu symptoms.



Outbreaks are heavy in 39 states, including New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 3.7 million flu illnesses, and 32,000 people were hospitalized



