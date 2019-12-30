medindia

Seasonal Flu Cases Continue to Increase Across The U.S.

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 30, 2019
Flu cases in the New York City (NYC) spike early as deaths climb across U.S. Around 1,800 people died, including 22 children from flu.

With flu widespread in the south and Puerto Rico, vacationers returning from tour trips could bring an unwelcome souvenir back to the Big Apple.
None of the children who died were in New York City, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

Children 2 and younger are at high risk from flu, as are adults 65 and older and pregnant women.

The week before Christmas, flu cases were responsible for over 5% of all visits to Big Apple emergency departments, which is how the CDC tracks flu outbreaks. That's higher than it's been since at least 2016, and well above the expected rate just below 2%.

This time last winter, that figure was around 3%. It didn't reach 5% until mid-January 2019, and it peaked in mid-February, with nearly 9% of all ER visits related to flu symptoms.

Outbreaks are heavy in 39 states, including New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 3.7 million flu illnesses, and 32,000 people were hospitalized

