Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Considered Safe in Early Human Trial: Lancet

Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine, approved by Russia last month, has been shown to elicit an immune response with no serious side effects in small human trials, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet.



Sputnik V was registered by Russia last month, becoming the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the country encountered criticism for approving a vaccine before the completion of Phase-3 trials.



In the Lancet study, researchers reported on two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults (aged 18-60 years), who were given a two-part immunization.



‘Russia's potential COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, shows no serious adverse effects and creates an antibody response. ’





The vaccine was found to be safe, well tolerated, and does not cause serious unfavorable events in participants.



Phase-3 trial of the vaccine is being planned by Russia, involving 40,000 people.



