Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Considered Safe in Early Human Trial: Lancet

In the Lancet study, researchers reported on two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults (aged 18-60 years), who were given a two-part immunization.
‘Russia's potential COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, shows no serious adverse effects and creates an antibody response.
Each participant of the study was given the first part of the vaccine dose, followed by a booster. They monitored the participants over 42 days, and all developed antibodies within the first three weeks.
The vaccine was found to be safe, well tolerated, and does not cause serious unfavorable events in participants.
Phase-3 trial of the vaccine is being planned by Russia, involving 40,000 people.
Source: Medindia