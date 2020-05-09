by Samhita Vitta on  September 5, 2020 at 12:19 PM Cancer News
Novel Model to Predict Survival in Colorectal Cancer
Hybrid signatures based on patterns of DNA mutation and RNA expression have been developed by a group of researchers to assess its predictive properties for the mutation status and survival of colorectal cancer patients.

The research results are published in the journal Current Bioinformatics.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the USA. Recent studies have shown an increase in incidence in less developed regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa.


The research team investigated publicly- available microarray and RNASeq data from 54 samples from the Affymetrix GeneChip and RNASeq platforms.

Information about differently expressed genes between mutant and wild-type samples were obtained from the 54 samples.

The researchers then applied various bioinformatics techniques for classification and survival analysis.

The researchers found that the hybrid gene list had the highest accuracy, specificity, sensitivity, and AUC for mutation status, across all classifiers. It is prognostic for survival in patients with colorectal cancer.

The researchers concluded that nine genes were found to be predictive of survival in colorectal cancer patients.

"This signature could be useful in clinical practice, especially for colorectal cancer diagnosis and therapy.", said Mohammed.



Source: Medindia

