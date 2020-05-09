Novel Model to Predict Survival in Colorectal Cancer

‘The hybrid gene list had the highest accuracy for mutation status and survival in colorectal cancer patients. Nine genes are predictive of survival. The signature could be useful in clinical practice, in colorectal cancer diagnosis and therapy.’ Read More..

The research team investigated publicly- available microarray and RNASeq data from 54 samples from the Affymetrix GeneChip and RNASeq platforms.Information about differently expressed genes between mutant and wild-type samples were obtained from the 54 samples.The researchers then applied various bioinformatics techniques for classification and survival analysis.The researchers found that the hybrid gene list had the highest accuracy, specificity, sensitivity, and AUC for mutation status, across all classifiers. It is prognostic for survival in patients with colorectal cancer.The researchers concluded that nine genes were found to be predictive of survival in colorectal cancer patients."This signature could be useful in clinical practice, especially for colorectal cancer diagnosis and therapy.", said Mohammed.Source: Medindia