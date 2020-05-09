by Iswarya on  September 5, 2020 at 10:20 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Childhood Bronchitis may Negatively Affect Lung Health in Middle Age
People who suffered from bronchitis at least once before the age of 7 are more likely to develop lung disease in later life, reports a new study. The study was presented at the 'virtual' European Respiratory Society International Congress.

"However, rather than chronic bronchitis, the lung diseases they suffer from by the age of 53 were usually asthma and pneumonia", stated study author Jennifer Perret from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Empowering Better Health

The study's findings come from the Tasmanian Longitudinal Health Study, which followed around 8,583 people born in Tasmania in 1961 and started school in the year 1968.


Using a spirometer, the researchers investigated the participant's lung function capacity. The parents were asked to fill a questionnaire that asked whether the kids had suffered bronchitis or asthma by the age of seven.

The research participants were followed up for an average of 46 years.

The researchers categorized participants into four groups: the reference group with no episodes, the non-recurrent group with one and five episodes lasting less than a month, the recurrent group with six episodes lasting less than a month, the protracted recurrent group with six or more episodes lasting an average of a month or more.

People who had recurrent, protracted recurrent and non-recurrent episodes of bronchitis as kids had a 2-fold, 3.2-fold, and 1.4-fold increased risk of pneumonia, respectively.

"However, there was no statistically significant connection between childhood bronchitis and chronic bronchitis in middle-age, and further study would be informative," Perret added.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Acute Bronchitis
Acute bronchitis is a short term inflammation of the bronchi of lungs. It is usually caused by a virus.
READ MORE
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.
READ MORE
Potential New Compound to Treat Chronic Bronchitis and Other Lung Diseases
FPS-ZM1, an antagonist chemical compound that fights RAGE (the receptor for advanced glycation end-products), may treat COPD.
READ MORE
Soft Drink Consumption May Increase Risk of Chronic Bronchitis
People who consume larger quantities of soft drinks with high-fructose corn syrup are at high risk of chronic bronchitis, indicates a new study.
READ MORE
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
READ MORE
Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation
Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent and /or huge amount of blood in the sputum it should raise an alarm for thorough evaluation of the cause.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Acute BronchitisPneumoconiosisSilicosisCough Symptom EvaluationHealth Insurance - IndiaCoughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation