Childhood Bronchitis may Negatively Affect Lung Health in Middle Age

‘Bronchitis, as a kid, can predict worse lung health in middle age. ’

Using a spirometer, the researchers investigated the participant's lung function capacity. The parents were asked to fill a questionnaire that asked whether the kids had suffered bronchitis or asthma by the age of seven.The research participants were followed up for an average of 46 years.The researchers categorized participants into four groups: the reference group with no episodes, the non-recurrent group with one and five episodes lasting less than a month, the recurrent group with six episodes lasting less than a month, the protracted recurrent group with six or more episodes lasting an average of a month or more.People who had recurrent, protracted recurrent and non-recurrent episodes of bronchitis as kids had a 2-fold, 3.2-fold, and 1.4-fold increased risk of pneumonia, respectively."However, there was no statistically significant connection between childhood bronchitis and chronic bronchitis in middle-age, and further study would be informative," Perret added.Source: Medindia