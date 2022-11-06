Rosewood Leaves Help Treat Osteoporosis in Menopausal Women

Advertisement

The leaves were used for treating jaundice and other ailments. Decoction of the bark and leaf was used to treat leprosy. Sissoo nectar, when boiled with milk and consumed thrice a day is said to cure any type of fever.Though several studies and research were performed on finding the efficacy of Shisham oil or leaves extract in treating inflammation etc. because of their analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, researchers at the CDRI have used it for treating osteoporosis for the first time.The leaves of Sissoo contain several methoxy-isoflavones and a novel compound that improves the trabecular microarchitecture of the long bones increases their biomechanical strength and decreases clinical bone turnover markers (osteocalcin and CTX1), and expression of skeletal osteoclastogenic genes.The medicine also helps in new bone formation via the expression of osteogenic genes, studies suggest.Several clinical trials have been conducted in India, and their outcomes have been observed. In a Fracture Healing Clinical Trial conducted in Nasik, Maharashtra, it was found that Dalbergia sissoo forms callus, reduces pain and edema, has no adverse drug reaction, and is well tolerated in humans.Another one-year postmenopausal clinical trial conducted at Hyderabad and Medical Research Centre, Kasturba Health Society, Mumbai, demonstrated anti-osteoporotic activity, maintenance of bone mineral density, relief from deteriorated musculoskeletal symptoms, and possible fracture reduction.Source: Medindia