Rise in Google Searches Following Misinformation on Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration already issued emergency use authorization for the vaccine, deeming the concerns in the petition insignificant."Misinformation is a significant threat to healthcare today and a main driver of vaccine hesitancy," said Nicholas Sajjadi, a study researcher and third-year osteopathic medical student at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. "We're seeing well-intentioned research and concerns taken out of context to stoke fear and anxiety about vaccination."On December 1, 2020, Drs. Wolfgang Wodarg and Michael Yeadon petitioned to stop emergency use authorization of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 manufactured by BioNTech and Pfizer.The petitioners raised concerns that female infertility could increase from vaccine-induced antibodies. Petitioners acknowledged the absence of any evidence linked to female infertility risks.Anti-vaccine advocates seized on this concern to create a misinformation claim misrepresenting the EMA petition, and the public turned to Google to understand if the information was legitimate.At peak interest, the Google search terms "infertility," "infertility AND vaccine," and "infertility AND COVID vaccine" experienced increases of 119.9%, 11,251%, and 34,900%, respectively, when compared with forecasted values."I'm disappointed this misinformation occurred, but I am pleased to see spikes in searches because it reflects genuine interest and suggests that people are doing their research and trying to make informed decisions," said J. Martin Beal, DO, an OB-GYN with Tulsa OB-GYN Associates."What I'd like to emphasize to patients is that your doctor would love to have this conversation with you to help clarify any questions or concerns you may have. Additionally, I highly encourage getting vaccinated--it will protect you and the baby."The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that COVID-19 vaccines not be withheld from pregnant patients."Dispelling misinformation and informing patients about the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, or other misrepresented claims, can save lives and slow the spread of disease," said Sajjadi. "In the battle to fight misinformation, Google Trends can be an effective tool to help physicians recognize and proactively address false claims with patients."