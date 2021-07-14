WHO Warns Against Mixing, Matching Vaccines Against COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines should not be mixed or matched and such decisions should be left to public health authorities, suggests WHO.
"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing on Monday after a question about booster shots.
"It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."
‘Mixing and matching COVID vaccines is a dangerous scenario. Soon the date on immunogenicity and safety of mix and match studies of COVID vaccines will be available.’
"Individuals should not decide for themselves, public health agencies can, based on available data," she said in the tweet. "Data from mix and match studies of different vaccines are awaited - immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated."
The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on vaccines said in June the Pfizer Inc vaccine could be used as a second dose after an initial dose of AstraZeneca, if the latter is not available.
New trial led by the University of Oxford in the UK will evaluate mixing the regimen of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. The trial was recently expanded to include the Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc vaccines.
"Data from mix and match studies of different vaccines are awaited - immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated," the WHO said in emailed comments.
Source: Medindia
