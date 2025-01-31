Revolutionizing Episiotomy Practice for Safer Childbirth

Episiotomies create high stress at the incision tip, increasing the risk of further tearing. Researchers are studying ways to make childbirth safer.



‘Pelvic-floor muscles soften and stretch during childbirth, making them vulnerable to tearing, especially after an episiotomy. Episiotomies can cause long-term pain, incontinence, infection, and sexual dysfunction. #womenshealth #postpartumcare #medindia’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Women's pelvic tissue tears during childbirth unstudied, until now



Go to source Trusted Source

Advancing Episiotomy Safety Through Biomechanics

Stress and Risk of Episiotomy Incision

Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s pelvic tissue tears during childbirth unstudied, until now- (https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2025/01/29/womens-pelvic-tissue-tears-during-childbirth-unstudied-until-now)