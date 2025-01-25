Retain Muscle, Lose Fat During Weight Loss With BCL6 Protein

BCL6 protein could help prevent muscle loss in GLP-1 medication users, improving weight loss outcomes.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

BCL6 coordinates muscle mass homeostasis with nutritional states



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Up to 40% of #weightloss with GLP-1 drugs may come from muscle! #research #medindia ’

Advertisement

BCL6 Protein: A New Key to Preserving Muscle Mass and Combating Muscle Loss

Advertisement

Muscle Maintenance: The Role of SOCS2 and BCL6 in IGF1 Regulation

Advertisement

BCL6: A Key Regulator of Muscle Mass and Strength Through IGF1 Control

BCL6 Discovery Sparks Hope for Muscle-Preserving Therapies

BCL6 coordinates muscle mass homeostasis with nutritional states - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2408896122)