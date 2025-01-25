Smartwatches May Revolutionize Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment

Wearable smartwatches may offer a new, data-driven way to predict psychiatric disorders and connect them with genetic factors.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Digital phenotyping from wearables using AI characterizes psychiatric disorders and identifies genetic associations



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Smartwatches could be the key to bridging psychiatry and genetics. #medindia #smarttech ’

Advertisement

Wearable Sensors Could Revolutionize Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment

Advertisement

Smartwatches as Diagnostic Tools: Introducing the Concept of Digital Phenotype

Advertisement

Smartwatch Data May Help Distinguish Psychiatric Subtypes and Link to Genetics

Smartwatch Data Reveals Genetic Insights and New Approaches to Psychiatry

Digital phenotyping from wearables using AI characterizes psychiatric disorders and identifies genetic associations - (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.09.23.24314219v2)