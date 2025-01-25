mRNA Blood Clots: A New Era in Osteoarthritis Treatment

Could mRNA therapies be the future of osteoarthritis treatment? Researchers at @UWMadison are developing blood clots activated with mRNA to regenerate cartilage.



‘Osteoarthritis affects 33 million adults in the US. Treatment using therapeutic blood clots activated by mRNA can be a more effective alternative to joint replacement surgery. #osteoarthritis #mRNA’

Local delivery of TGF-β1-mRNA decreases fibrosis in osteochondral defects



