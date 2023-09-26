About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Secrets to Soothing Shoulder Stiffness and Stress

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 26, 2023
Highlights:
  • Stress and poor posture are primary culprits behind shoulder tension and pain
  • Regular stretching, yoga, and stress management can prevent and alleviate tight shoulders
  • Combatting hunchback and maintaining shoulder vitality require mindful posture and targeted exercises

Secrets to Soothing Shoulder Stiffness and Stress

Tight and strained shoulders can cause neck, upper back, and upper body pain or stiffness limiting your regular activities. Stress, tension, incorrect posture, and overuse can cause your shoulders to feel tight and stiff. Incorrect sleeping positions, slouching down in incorrect posture, injuries, poor posture and improper alignment of your body can also play a part.

Link Between Stress and Shoulder Tension

When you are stressed or anxious, your muscles contract, sometimes forcefully. It is a reflex or automatic reaction and is a stress response or 'fight or flight' response.

Shoulder Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Shoulder Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Shoulder pain is due to over stress of the muscles and joints in your shoulder. Shoulder pain is a symptom in conditions like frozen shoulder, tendinitis, dislocation of joint, bursitis, and rotator cuff tear.
Constantly elevated or clenched shoulders may also be a sign of chronic pain caused by diseases or overexertion. To alleviate shoulder tension and improve overall well-being, it is critical to address the underlying causes, and seeking appropriate medical or therapeutic intervention is essential (1).

Tips for Relief from Shoulder Pain

Stretching and yoga, as well as stress management practices, can help to ease and prevent tight shoulders. It is critical to stretch your shoulders regularly because it helps loosen and strengthen the shoulder muscles. Releasing tension in your body can also improve your overall feelings of wellness.

Muscle stress can be avoided with regular exercise, which includes neck and shoulder strengthening and stretching. It is important to keep your back straight while standing and sitting since a neutral spine position helps reduce stress on your neck and shoulders.

Combatting Hunchback: Power of Posture and Strategic Exercises

Hunchback occurs as a result of poor posture and muscular imbalances required to support the spine. Exercises that draw the shoulders back and help to counterbalance the slumped position are beneficial. Moreover, hand and arm exercises frequently stretch and strengthen the chest and shoulder muscles, which helps in balancing out the muscle tightness and weakness that often accompany a tightened shoulder.

Role of Movement and Mindful Posture in Reducing Shoulder Stiffness

Be active and participate in activities that require the use of your shoulders. Stay as active as possible and avoid sedentary lifestyles. Make an effort to maintain good posture and optimal body alignment. As you go about your regular activities, pay attention to your body. If you sit for long periods, change your position frequently and get up for a short break every 30 minutes.
Bursitis Shoulder
Bursitis Shoulder
Inflammation of the fluid filled bursa within the shoulder joint is termed bursitis and causes painful movements. Shoulder exercises and painkillers usually offer relief in most cases.
Workplace ergonomic modifications, such as adjusting the height of the chair, monitor, and keyboard, can encourage proper posture and reduce shoulder strain. Also, try to lower your stress levels. However, it is always advisable to consult a trained physiotherapist who can provide workouts that are more appropriate to your physique and eating habits that can produce more permanent benefits.

References:


  1. Fanavoll R, Nilsen TI, Holtermann A, Mork PJ. Psychosocial work stress, leisure time physical exercise and the risk of chronic pain in the neck/shoulders: Longitudinal data from the Norwegian HUNT Study. Int J Occup Med Environ Health. 2016;29(4):585-95. doi: 10.13075/ijomeh.1896.00606. PMID: 27443755.
Source: Medindia
Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?
Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?
Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.

Frozen Shoulder / Adhesive Capsulitis
Frozen Shoulder / Adhesive Capsulitis
Frozen shoulder is characterized by stiffness and pain in shoulder that most commonly affects the elderly. It is also termed as adhesive capsulitis.
