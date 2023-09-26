Secrets to Soothing Shoulder Stiffness and Stress

Combatting Hunchback: Power of Posture and Strategic Exercises

Role of Movement and Mindful Posture in Reducing Shoulder Stiffness

Advertisement

References:

Fanavoll R, Nilsen TI, Holtermann A, Mork PJ. Psychosocial work stress, leisure time physical exercise and the risk of chronic pain in the neck/shoulders: Longitudinal data from the Norwegian HUNT Study. Int J Occup Med Environ Health. 2016;29(4):585-95. doi: 10.13075/ijomeh.1896.00606. PMID: 27443755.

Muscle stress can be avoided with regular exercise, which includes neck and shoulder strengthening and stretching. It is important to keep your back straight while standing and sitting since a neutral spine position helps reduce stress on your neck and shoulders.Hunchback occurs as a result of poor posture and muscular imbalances required to support the spine. Exercises that draw the shoulders back and help to counterbalance the slumped position are beneficial. Moreover, hand and arm exercises frequently stretch and strengthen the chest and shoulder muscles, which helps in balancing out the muscle tightness and weakness that often accompany a tightened shoulder.Be active and participate in activities that require the use of your shoulders. Stay as active as possible and avoid sedentary lifestyles. Make an effort to maintain good posture and optimal body alignment. As you go about your regular activities, pay attention to your body. If you sit for long periods, change your position frequently and get up for a short break every 30 minutes.Workplace ergonomic modifications, such as adjusting the height of the chair, monitor, and keyboard, can encourage proper posture and reduce shoulder strain. Also, try to lower your stress levels. However, it is always advisable to consult a trained physiotherapist who can provide workouts that are more appropriate to your physique and eating habits that can produce more permanent benefits.Source: Medindia