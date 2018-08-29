medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Restrictive Transfusion Therapy Benefits Cardiac Surgery Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 29, 2018 at 3:05 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lower thresholds for blood transfusion result in positive patient outcomes 6 months after heart surgery, revealed world's largest transfusion study. The higher, traditional threshold is called 'liberal transfusion therapy.'
Restrictive Transfusion Therapy Benefits Cardiac Surgery Patients
Restrictive Transfusion Therapy Benefits Cardiac Surgery Patients

Physicians who practice the liberal transfusion approach give blood transfusions early in the surgery to prevent patients' hemoglobin level from falling. Hemoglobin is the protein that allows red blood cells to deliver oxygen to body tissues. Physicians who practice a restrictive approach wait longer to see if the hemoglobin level remains stable or if the patient has further bleeding.

These findings were presented on Sunday at the European Society of Cardiology Annual Congress in Munich, Germany by Dr. David Mazer, principal investigator on the study, anesthesiologist at St. Michael's Hospital, associate scientist in its Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science, and Professor of Anesthesia and Physiology at the University of Toronto, with simultaneous publication in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Our research question was, at what point does the risk of anemia, or the risk of a lower hemoglobin, outweigh the risk of transfusion?" Dr. Mazer said. "We wanted to know whether it is safe to let your hemoglobin go to a lower level before you transfuse. The answer is yes. It'll save blood, make blood more available, reduce costs of transfusion and result in similar or better outcomes."

This work builds on Dr. Mazer's research published less than a year ago in the New England Journal of Medicine, which analyzed immediate postoperative patient outcomes. The randomized trial involved more than 5,200 patients at 74 sites in 19 countries and every continent in the world except Antarctica. At the six-month mark, data was available for 96 per cent of the patients.

Dr. Mazer, who co-led this study with Dr. Nadine Shehata, a hematologist at the Sinai Health System, and the research team found no clinical or statistical difference in four patient outcomes (death, heart attack, stroke and new kidney failure), whether the patients had contemporary restrictive therapy or traditional liberal practices. In fact, use of the restrictive transfusion protocol during and after heart surgery may actually reduce the incidence of complications in older patients, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and death.

"This research has already started to change transfusion practice around the world," said Dr. Mazer. "With this data at six months, we've proven the longer term safety of restrictive therapy. This approach has already been adopted into guidelines and will likely become the standard of care worldwide."

The large size of this study provides Dr. Mazer and his team additional opportunity to answer several other important questions related to transfusion and cardiac surgery.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Blood Transfusion

Blood Transfusion

A blood transfusion is a medical procedure in which compatible, cross-matched blood (red blood cells) is transfused into a person through an intravenous line (IV).

Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is replacing the diseased mitral valve with an artificial valve.

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...

Prehospital Blood Transfusion Linked With Improved Survival

Prehospital Blood Transfusion Linked With Improved Survival

Blood product transfusion within minutes of injury or prior to hospitalization is associated with greater survival than delayed or no transfusion.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

Rheumatic heart disease is a sequelae of rheumatic fever that affects heart valves. Rheumatic fever occurs after an episode of strep throat or sore throat due to group A beta hemolytic streptococci.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Reiki and Pranic Healing Statins Cardiomyopathy Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system is used in women of childbearing age to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive