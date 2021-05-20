Restrict COVID-19 Virus Airborne Spread

"Our work is the first study to use coronavirus aerosols for evaluating filtration efficiency of face masks and air filters," said corresponding author Yun Shen, a UC Riverside assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering.
Nanofibers used in personal protective equipment and air filtration systems are produced by cost effective electrospinning technique.
This technique gives more electrostatic charge to enhance their ability to capture aerosols and their high porosity makes it easier to breathe wearing these electrospun nanofiber filters.
Developing new masks and air filters by electrospinning is hopeful to meet the needs of COVID-19 pandemic air with its high performance in filtration, economic feasibility, and scalability.
Source: Eurekalert