Restrict COVID-19 Virus Airborne Spread

COVID-19 virus transmission is mainly thorough aerosols, which are tiny particles of water or other matter that can remain suspended in air for long periods of time and are small enough to penetrate the respiratory system.



A study led by engineers at UC Riverside and The George Washington University, comparing the effectiveness of surgical and cotton masks, a neck gaiter, and nanofiber membranes in removing coronavirus aerosols discovers that nanofiber filter removes almost all of the coronavirus aerosols published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.



"Our work is the first study to use coronavirus aerosols for evaluating filtration efficiency of face masks and air filters," said corresponding author Yun Shen, a UC Riverside assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering.



‘Nanofiber filter captures almost 100% of coronavirus aerosols.’





This technique gives more electrostatic charge to enhance their ability to capture aerosols and their high porosity makes it easier to breathe wearing these electrospun nanofiber filters.



Developing new masks and air filters by electrospinning is hopeful to meet the needs of COVID-19 pandemic air with its high performance in filtration, economic feasibility, and scalability.







