Tamil Nadu Records Highest Covid-19 Cases in India

Highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Tamil Nadu in the country in the last 24 hours, reveals a report.



On Tuesday, 33,059 people in the state tested positive for the SARS CoV2 virus, taking the cumulative total of cases to 16,64,350.

‘Overall death toll in the state of Tamil Nadu is 18,369, which is the fourth highest in the country and a worrying factor for all health officials.’





The increase in the number of active cases is another worrying factor for the health officials. On Tuesday, 2,42,949 people were undergoing Covid treatment in health care centres as well as their homes.







On May 15, Tamil Nadu set a record with 33,658 new cases; on May 16, it was 33,181 cases and on May 17, it was 33,075.