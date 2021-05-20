by Hannah Joy on  May 20, 2021 at 1:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamil Nadu Records Highest Covid-19 Cases in India
Highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Tamil Nadu in the country in the last 24 hours, reveals a report.

On Tuesday, 33,059 people in the state tested positive for the SARS CoV2 virus, taking the cumulative total of cases to 16,64,350.

On May 15, Tamil Nadu set a record with 33,658 new cases; on May 16, it was 33,181 cases and on May 17, it was 33,075.


The death count has also continued to increase with 364 people losing their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours in the state. The overall death toll in the state is 18,369 the fourth highest in the country.

The increase in the number of active cases is another worrying factor for the health officials. On Tuesday, 2,42,949 people were undergoing Covid treatment in health care centres as well as their homes.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Five New Locally-Transmitted Covid Cases in China
China has reported five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. Overall Covid-19 cases in China has reached to 90,829 and a total of 85,914 patients have been discharged and 4,636 who died as a result of the virus.
READ MORE
Highest Single Day Spike of 1,282 Covid Cases In Gujarat
Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 1,282 Covid cases, taking the state's tally to 93,883.
READ MORE
Global Covid Cases Continue to Rise
World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to increase globally for a fourth consecutive week.
READ MORE
J&K Reports 546 New Covid Cases
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 546 new coronavirus cases, including 214 in Jammu division and 332 in Kashmir division, taking its total tally to 36,377.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake