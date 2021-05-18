by Dr Jayashree on  May 18, 2021 at 11:22 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early COVID-19 Treatment Curtain Hospitalization Risk
COVID-19 prevention by a vaccine is sought after in many countries to achieve herd immunity but some continue to work on developing treatments for the disease.

Currently, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued Emergency Use authorization of a one-time IV infusion of two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19.

Even the UPMC and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine physician-scientists analysed the patients who received bamlanivimab monoclonal therapy and published the findings in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases.


"The fact that we found bamlanivimab to be this effective in keeping our patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital bodes very well for the future use of the currently available monoclonal therapies, something we are studying now," said lead author Ryan Bariola, M.D., associate professor in Pitt's Division of Infectious Diseases and director of the UPMC Community Hospital Antimicrobial Stewardship Efforts (CHASE) Program.

Monoclonal antibodies are a type of medication that blocks coronavirus from infecting the cell and replicating to prevent the COVID-19-related complications.

The analysed data shows that positive results in those who received monoclonal antibody infusions than in those who did not and a very low rate of adverse reactions to the infusion.

This data mandates the government and UPMC guidelines to administer antibodies within 10 days of COVID-19 symptom onset and diagnosis for patients at high risk of a poor outcome.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Cholamandalam Health Insurance Policies
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company (Chola MS) a joint venture of Murugappa Group & Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance offers a wide range of health insurance policies.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Cholamandalam Health Insurance PoliciesCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake