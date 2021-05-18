Early COVID-19 Treatment Curtain Hospitalization Risk

‘COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment cut down hospitalization.’

"The fact that we found bamlanivimab to be this effective in keeping our patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital bodes very well for the future use of the currently available monoclonal therapies, something we are studying now," said lead author Ryan Bariola, M.D., associate professor in Pitt's Division of Infectious Diseases and director of the UPMC Community Hospital Antimicrobial Stewardship Efforts (CHASE) Program.are a type of medication that blocks coronavirus from infecting the cell and replicating to prevent the COVID-19-related complications.The analysed data shows that positive results in those who received monoclonal antibody infusions than in those who did not and a very low rate of adverse reactions to the infusion.This data mandates the government and UPMC guidelines to administer antibodies within 10 days of COVID-19 symptom onset and diagnosis for patients at high risk of a poor outcome.Source: Eurekalert