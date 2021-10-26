Report Says Smart Hospitals to be Worth $59 Billion Globally by 2026

Advertisement

Digital healthcare initiatives implemented in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and high levels of existing digitalisation within healthcare infrastructure are the major reasons, according to the report.However, it also cautioned that the need for pre-existing digital infrastructure, such as electronic health records, will limit smart hospital roll-outs to developed regions. As a result, it anticipates that Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East will represent less than 5 per cent of global smart hospital spending by 2026.Moreover, the report outlined how a current lack of interoperability between devices and platforms has resulted in a high degree of fragmentation that will require regulatory intervention on a country-level basis."Vendor lock-in and high investment requirements are the most prevalent issues for healthcare providers in adopting smart hospital services. At a time when healthcare industries are still feeling the impacts of the global pandemic, the long-term benefits of smart hospital services must be demonstrated to foster confidence in these services' ability to secure a return on investment," said research author Adam Wears, in a statement.Source: IANS