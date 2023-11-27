Renal Revolution in Uncontrolled Hypertension Management

Advertisement

FDA Approvals Transform Lives for Unresponsive Hypertensives

By targeting the nerves surrounding the kidneys, the systems disrupt the signals that contribute to high blood pressure, providing patients with a potentially life-changing solution."The approval of the renal denervation systems by the FDA is a game-changer for both interventional cardiology and the treatment of hypertension," said Dr. George Dangas, president of SCAI."This innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize how we approach the management of high blood pressure which has grown tremendously globally, offering patients a safe and effective treatment option."Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, affects approximately one in three adults worldwide and is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Despite the availability of various treatment options,The FDA's approval of the RDN systems comes after theand was based on clinical trials demonstrating its safety and efficacy.The ReCor, Inc.'s Paradise Ultrasound RDN System was supported by data provided by the RADIANCE program.RADIANCE II and RADIANCE-HTN SOLO studied patients with mild to moderate hypertension in an "off-meds" setting, and RADIANCE-HTN TRIO enrolled patients with resistant hypertension on standardized triple anti-hypertensive therapy.which evaluated the effect of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure in the presence of anti-hypertensive drugs and the HTN-OFF MED trial which examined patients with uncontrolled hypertension in the absence of anti-hypertensive medications.Earlier this summer, SCAI released a position statement on RDN for HTN regarding patient selection, best practices for optimal techniques, competence, training, and organizational recommendations.In the statement, SCAI states that appropriate patient selection, pre-procedure evaluation, careful procedural planning and technique, implementation of strict operator training standards, and facility requirements are paramount to programmatic success.SCAI also led a webinar on the topic and plans to host a workshop on building a successful RDN program at SCAI 2024 Scientific Sessions ( ).Source: Eurekalert