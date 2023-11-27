About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

by Karishma Abhishek on November 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM
Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

Differences in certain brain regions linked to hearing loss may contribute to the onset of dementia, according to a study by the University of California San Diego and Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (1 Trusted Source
Elevated Pure Tone Thresholds Are Associated with Altered Microstructure in Cortical Areas Related to Auditory Processing and Attentional Allocation

Go to source).

Hearing loss, which affects more than 60 percent of adults aged 70 and older, is known to be related to an increased risk of dementia. The reason for this association is not fully understood.

Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility

Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility


People with hearing loss using hearing aids should buy cell phones carefully.
Advertisement


To better understand the connection, researchers employed hearing tests and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine whether hearing impairment is associated with differences in specific brain regions.

The researchers reported that individuals enrolled in this observational study who had hearing impairment exhibited microstructural differences in the auditory areas of the temporal lobe and areas of the frontal cortex involved with speech and language processing, as well as areas involved with executive function.

Hearing Loss and the Brain's Role

"These results suggest that hearing impairment may lead to changes in brain areas related to the processing of sounds, as well as in areas of the brain that are related to attention. The extra effort involved with trying to understand sounds may produce changes in the brain that lead to increased risk of dementia," said principal investigator Linda K. McEvoy, from UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.
Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation


Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.
Advertisement

"If so, interventions that help reduce the cognitive effort required to understand speech -- such as the use of subtitles on television and movies, live captioning or speech-to-text apps, hearing aids, and visiting with people in quiet environments instead of noisy spaces -- could be important for protecting the brain and reduce the risk of dementia," McEvoy added.

For the analysis, 130 study participants underwent hearing threshold tests in research clinic visits between 2003 and 2005 and subsequently had MRI scans between 2014 and 2016.

The study results show that hearing impairment is associated with regionally specific brain changes that may occur due to sensory deprivation and the increased effort required to understand auditory processing stimulations.

"The findings emphasize the importance of protecting one's hearing by avoiding prolonged exposure to loud sounds, wearing hearing protection when using loud tools, and reducing the use of ototoxic medications," said co-author Emilie T. Reas, Assistant Professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

Reference :
  1. Elevated Pure Tone Thresholds Are Associated with Altered Microstructure in Cortical Areas Related to Auditory Processing and Attentional Allocation - (https://content.iospress.com/articles/journal-of-alzheimers-disease/jad230767)


Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention

Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention


Early identification of hearing loss in infants and young children and treating hearing impairment can go a long way to integrate them into the society of talking people.
Advertisement

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss


Noise-induced hearing loss is the hearing impairment that occurs due to noise exposure. Noise-related hearing loss is also listed among occupational illnesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the ...
Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also ...
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)

Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)

The MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) is a standardized screening test that is used for easy and fast ...
Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to ...

Latest Research News

Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Financial impact of caring for individuals with neurodegenerative disorders reaches hundreds of billions annually in the United States.
Healthcare Industry Struggles With Tech Skills Shortage

Healthcare Industry Struggles With Tech Skills Shortage

Experts emphasize that addressing the skills gap demands immediate attention and innovative solutions, including education, re-training, and significant time investment.
Nano-Probes Uncover Cellular Reactions to Pressure

Nano-Probes Uncover Cellular Reactions to Pressure

New study unveiled the cells' ability to adapt in responses and potential implications for conditions such as diabetes and cancer.
Brain Cells to Taste Buds Monitor Mindful Eating

Brain Cells to Taste Buds Monitor Mindful Eating

Brainstem recording of tastebud neurons reveals the process of overindulgence of food, opening new avenues for weight loss drugs.
Gut Microbes Ease Constipation

Gut Microbes Ease Constipation

The presence of abfA cluster within the gut microbiota suggests its potential development as an impactful biomarker for gastrointestinal conditions.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests