Religion and Spirituality may Help Youngsters Cope With Depression

Font : A- A+



Religion and spirituality play an important role in the lives of young people who have various mental illnesses say, researchers.

Religion and Spirituality may Help Youngsters Cope With Depression



The study showed that young adults with severe mental illness were able to cope up with their difficult life situations and mental health struggles, because of their belief in God as a source of comfort and support.



‘Youngsters with severe mental illness were able to cope up with their own difficult life situations and mental health struggles, because of their belief in God as a source of comfort and support.’ "Not only did these young adults struggle with serious mental illness, but they had also experienced extreme adversity - including abuse, poverty, homelessness, addiction, near-death experiences, loss and an overwhelming lack of access to medical and mental health services," said lead author Holly Oxhandler, from Baylor University in Texas, US.



"Those who discussed their relationship with God or a higher power, discussed God providing a sense of comfort or protection, accepting them for who they are or positively intervening in their lives," Oxhandler added.



For the study, published in the journal Spirituality in Clinical Practice, the team surveyed a small group of young adults (aged 18-25) with a serious mental illness who had used crisis emergency services.



"It's critical that mental health care providers be well equipped and trained to assess the complex role of religion and spirituality in the lives of young adults with serious mental illness, recognising that it could appear to be a tremendous source of support and resilience and/or a source of pain and discomfort, if even a part of their lives at all," Oxhandler said.



Source: IANS The study showed that young adults with severe mental illness were able to cope up with their difficult life situations and mental health struggles, because of their belief in God as a source of comfort and support."Not only did these young adults struggle with serious mental illness, but they had also experienced extreme adversity - including abuse, poverty, homelessness, addiction, near-death experiences, loss and an overwhelming lack of access to medical and mental health services," said lead author Holly Oxhandler, from Baylor University in Texas, US."Those who discussed their relationship with God or a higher power, discussed God providing a sense of comfort or protection, accepting them for who they are or positively intervening in their lives," Oxhandler added.For the study, published in the journal Spirituality in Clinical Practice, the team surveyed a small group of young adults (aged 18-25) with a serious mental illness who had used crisis emergency services."It's critical that mental health care providers be well equipped and trained to assess the complex role of religion and spirituality in the lives of young adults with serious mental illness, recognising that it could appear to be a tremendous source of support and resilience and/or a source of pain and discomfort, if even a part of their lives at all," Oxhandler said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: