IIT Kanpur Develops Online Mental Health Tool for Depression

Font : A- A+



An online tool to help people cope with mental health problems has been developed by a research team at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

IIT Kanpur Develops Online Mental Health Tool for Depression



The new tool is called "TreadWill" and is designed to help people deal with stress, low mood, lethargy and other depressive symptoms through different online exercises, questionnaires and games.



‘TreadWill – an online tool helps people who are dealing with depression. The tool is developed by a team at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.’ The tool is based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and may be helpful for people dealing with



The tool uses simple forms (thought record worksheet, core belief worksheet) and games to practice the techniques of CBT in an engaging manner. It can recognize differences in users' history and customize the tool accordingly. It then sends personalized SMS alerts to users to help them complete the program. Once a user completed the program, a personalized email is sent to track the long-term effectiveness of the online program.



According to Nitin Gupta, a professor at the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering department of the IIT, "TreadWill would offer a free and easy accessible alternative for those who are wary of attending in-person sessions at clinics."



"Every user of TreadWill can use support groups to share their experiences and to get support from other users. The smaller groups of users, called Peer Groups, have also been set up as private spaces where they can follow each other's progress. This will help them form bonds and enhance their feeling of belonging", Gupta said.



Source: Medindia and is designed to help people deal with stress, low mood, lethargy and other depressive symptoms through different online exercises, questionnaires and games.The tool is based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and may be helpful for people dealing with depressive symptoms such as feeling low and lack of pleasure in usual activities.The tool uses simple forms (thought record worksheet, core belief worksheet) and games to practice the techniques of CBT in an engaging manner. It can recognize differences in users' history and customize the tool accordingly. It then sends personalized SMS alerts to users to help them complete the program. Once a user completed the program, a personalized email is sent to track the long-term effectiveness of the online program.According to Nitin Gupta, a professor at the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering department of the IIT, "TreadWill would offer a free and easy accessible alternative for those who are wary of attending in-person sessions at clinics.". The smaller groups of users, called Peer Groups, have also been set up as private spaces where they can follow each other's progress. This will help them form bonds and enhance their feeling of belonging", Gupta said.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: