Relieve Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms With SSRD Diet

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) patients experienced significant symptom relief by reducing sugar and starch intake. This improvement was comparable to the relief obtained from following the FODMAP diet, which is currently recommended for managing IBS. A recent study from Lund University in Sweden has revealed that individuals who adhere to a diet low in starch and sucrose experienced a higher reduction in weight and a decrease in sugar cravings.
‘Starch and Sucrose-Reduced Diet (SSRD) is as effective as the Low #FODMAP diet in alleviating #IBS symptoms. #irritablebowelsyndrome #ssrd #diet #medindia’Bodil Ohlsson, a professor at Lund University, researched the role of sugars and starches in IBS. The condition is caused by a genetic variant that inhibits their breakdown and is common among IBS patients.
SSRD vs FODMAP Diet: Which is Best for IBS?The current study published in the journal Nutrients compared the Low FODMAP diet with the Starch and Sucrose-Reduced Diet (SSRD) for the treatment of IBS.
The Low FODMAP diet is a strict, regulated approach requiring adherence to specific food lists, and excludes gluten and lactose. The purpose of the study was to investigate how SSRD compares to the FODMAP diet.
“We launched this study in 2022 to compare SSRD and Low FODMAP. One hundred and fifty-five patients diagnosed with IBS were included and randomly allocated to follow either SSRD or Low FODMAP for four weeks. They were not allowed to have been on a diet at the start of the trial, but rather ate ‘everything’,” says Bodil Ohlsson.
Participants in both groups had to follow the basic principles of each diet, but they chose how often or regularly they ate.
Advertisement
In addition, weight loss after four weeks was greater in the SSRD group, and sugar cravings also decreased the most in this group, which is positive, as IBS patients weigh more on average than healthy people, says Bodil Ohlsson.
Advertisement
Is Starch and Sucrose-Reduced Diet a Real Diet?Professor Bodil Ohlsson remarked, that the Starch and Sucrose-Reduced Diet (SSRD) can not be classified as a diet in the traditional sense. It represents a recommended eating pattern for everyone, not just those with IBS.
Compared to the Low FODMAP diet, SSRD is more straightforward to adhere to. It allows for a more flexible approach to dining. One can enjoy a wide range of foods when attending social events, provided that sugar and starch consumption is limited during the remainder of the week.
This flexibility enables occasional indulgence while still managing IBS symptoms effectively.
Reference:
- A Starch- and Sucrose-Reduced Diet Has Similar Efficiency as Low FODMAP in IBS—A Randomized Non-Inferiority Study - (https:www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/17/3039)
Source-Eurekalert