About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Prostaglandin Receptors: New Hope for Infertility Treatments

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 18 2024 12:55 PM

Prostaglandin Receptors: New Hope for Infertility Treatments
Prostaglandin receptors are also responsible for successful embryo implantation, and new research from Kumamoto University has revealed that these receptors in the uterus enhance the important process of decidualization (1 Trusted Source
Uterine prostaglandin DP receptor induced upon implantation contributes to decidualization together with EP4 receptor

Go to source).
Decidualization is a process that takes place in the endometrium for the blastocyst to implant in the uterus, and it is essential for a healthy pregnancy.

Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator on WHO Recommendation
Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator on WHO Recommendation
Gestational diabetes calculator checks post prandial and fasting blood sugar level to tell if you have pregnancy diabetes. Know about gestational diabetes diet and more using this calculator.

Role of Prostaglandin Receptors in Embryo Implantation

While prostaglandins are known for their role in the body’s response to injury, causing fever and pain, they are also involved in reproductive processes including childbirth.

Previously, the exact role of prostaglandins in embryo implantation was unclear. In the study led by Professor Yukihiko Sugimoto and Assistant Professor Tomoaki Inazumi, the team found that two types of prostaglandins—PGD2 and PGE2—produced in the uterus early in pregnancy activate the receptors, DP and EP4. These receptors also initiate the formation of tissue that supports embryo implantation.

Improving Embryo Implantation by Stimulating Decidualization

The team discovered that decidualization is enhanced when either the DP or EP4 receptor is stimulated, allowing the embryo to implant more effectively. This further implies that both PGD2-DP and PGE2-EP4 receptor pathways compensate for each other’s function.

About Male Infertility
About Male Infertility
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility
This groundbreaking discovery suggests that boosting these pathways with specialized drugs, known as DP/EP4 agonists, could help women struggling with infertility due to implantation issues.

Professor Sugimoto, the research team leader at the Faculty of Life Sciences, Kumamoto University, remarked, “This approach may provide new possibilities for fertility treatments, offering hope to couples facing implantation challenges.”

Advertisement
Quiz on Infertility
Quiz on Infertility
Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...
This novel understanding of how prostaglandin receptors aid in implantation paves the way for innovative infertility therapies. It has the potential to transform reproductive medicine by improving the chances of pregnancy for many individuals.

Reference:
  1. Uterine prostaglandin DP receptor induced upon implantation contributes to decidualization together with EP4 receptor - (https:www.jlr.org/article/S0022-2275(24)00141-X/fulltext)


Advertisement
How Does Abdominal Obesity Impact Female Infertility?
How Does Abdominal Obesity Impact Female Infertility?
Discover how a large waist circumference linked with abdominal obesity can be the causative factor of infertility in women.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement