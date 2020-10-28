Reduced Flexible Behavior in Autistic People is Driven by Less Optimal Learning

Despite the link often made between inflexible behavior and restricted, repetitive behavior - a core feature of ASD - evidence has been mixed, and it has not been clear how this behavior changes developmentally in autistic individuals.To address this question, Crawley, Zhang, and colleagues used a developmental approach and examined flexible behavior on a probabilistic reversal learning task in 572 children, adolescents, and adults (ASD N=321; typical development, TD; N=251).In probabilistic reversal learning paradigms, participants typically must learn using feedback and adapt their responses when the rule changes to maximize favorable outcomes.Autistic individuals showed, on average more perseveration and less feedback sensitivity than TD individuals, resulting in poorer task performance. Computational modeling revealed that dominant learning mechanisms underpinning flexible behavior differed across developmental stages, and reduced flexible behavior in ASD was driven by less optimal learning.In autistic children, perseverative errors were positively related to anxiety symptoms, and in autistic adults, perseveration was positively related to restricted, repetitive behaviors. According to the authors, this study is the first to elucidate a potential learning mechanism by which behavioral rigidity manifests in autistic adults.Source: Eurekalert