Rapid Tests Detect COVID-19 to Stop Transmission in Schools

Frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools compared to measures that are started when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, as per Simon Fraser University researchers.
Mathematical model was used to simulate COVID-19's spread in the classroom and published their research results in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.one develops symptoms and then tests positive, as per Simon Fraser University researchers.
Mathematical model was used to simulate COVID-19's spread in the classroom and published their research results in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.one develops symptoms and then tests positive, as per Simon Fraser University researchers.
The simulations showed that from zero to 20 students might be infected after exposure, depending on even small adjustments to transmission rates for infected individuals or environments.one develops symptoms and then tests positive, as per Simon Fraser University researchers.
‘Regular rapid tests for COVID-19 helps in protecting residents of long-term care homes, school children.’
Read More..
Read More..
"In our simulations, we explored what factors affect cluster size, and what interventions can be used to prevent large clusters."one develops symptoms and then tests positive, as per Simon Fraser University researchers.
When a student (or teacher/staff member) develops symptoms, they are told to stay home, tested using a PCR test, and if the test result is positive, control measures are introduced in the classroom, such as telling the infected individual's close contacts to stay home.
All students in the class are tested using rapid tests on a regular basis, whether they have symptoms or not. When a student tests positive, there is an intervention to prevent further transmission in the second strategy.
In scenarios with high transmission rates, interventions used in the first control strategy, where preventive actions took effect after a positive test result, were too slow to prevent large outbreaks. Using rapid tests to screen the whole population and catch infections before symptoms developed, as in the second strategy, led to preventing large outbreaks.
"We found that interventions that only took effect after someone developed symptoms and tested positive were too slow to prevent large clusters; only regular monitoring of asymptomatic individuals could prevent the worst outcomes," says Colijn.
Regular screening for COVID-19 in the form of rapid testing has not been widely used in B.C. schools, though Alberta and Saskatchewan have plans to deploy rapid testing in schools in the fall, and Nova Scotia has long embraced rapid testing in a variety of settings.
Researchers hope to use data on transmission and cluster sizes in schools to estimate key unknowns about COVID-19 in schools, such as the rate of transmission, and how much it varies from classroom to classroom.
"We could then see how transmission depends on preventative measures that are put in place, such as mask use, improved ventilation and hand washing," he says. "This would inform which interventions, after a case is detected, would be the most effective."
"Our results were based on simulations of a classroom, but the same considerations apply to other settings such as workplaces, or communal living settings such as long-term care homes," says Tupper, noting that their previous work points to the effectiveness of regular rapid testing in protecting residents of long-term care homes.
Source: Medindia
- << Tests Predict Risky Patients for Heart Complications from CO...
- New Drug Combats Stress Disorder's Flashbacks and Nightmares >>