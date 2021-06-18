by Jayashree on  June 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM Coronavirus News
New Rapid Test for COVID-19 Discovered
The current gold-standard for detecting COVID-19 is reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is relatively slow hindering the timely interventions required to control an outbreak.

A team of scientists headed by SANKEN (The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) at Osaka University published in Nature Communications demonstrated new technology detecting single virus particles passing through a nanopore accompanied by machine learning software for accurate results.

"Our innovative technology has high sensitivity and can even electrically identify single virus particles," first author Professor Masateru Taniguchi says.


This method achieved sensitivity of 90% and a specificity of 96% for SARS-CoV-2 detection in just five minutes using clinical saliva samples.

Using nanopores just 300 nanometres in diameter bored into a silicon nitride membrane pulled virus present to partially block the opening by the electrophoretic force.

The change in current as a function of time provided information on the volume, structure, and surface charge of the target being analyzed and machine learning is used to interpret the subtle signals. This user-friendly and non-invasive method is more amenable to immediate diagnosis in hospitals and screening in places where large crowds are gathered.

The complete test platform consisting machine learning software,a portable high-precision current measuring instrument, and cost-effective semiconducting nanopore modules can be adapted for use in the detection of emerging infectious diseases in the future revolutionizing the public health and disease control.



