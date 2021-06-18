COVID-19 Test Kit by Amazon Available Online

To use the test, a person needs to take a swab from his/her own nose at home and place it in a box with a prepaid shipping return label. The swabs are then sent to a centralised lab.
Amazon got the US Food and Drug Administration's approval on its COVID-19 test kit in March and planned to use it for its onsite employee testing programme.
Amazon also offers a COVID-19 testing kit made by the genomics company DxTerity and a rapid 10-minute testing kit made by Quidel. They sell for $99 and $24.95, respectively, the report said.
The in-house COVID-19 test kit is the latest in Amazon's expansion into the healthcare segment. In March, the company had started offering its telehealth and at-home healthcare programme to other employers.
It is also offering six-month prescriptions for common medications starting at $6 through its Amazon Pharmacy programme, it added.
Source: IANS