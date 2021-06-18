by Angela Mohan on  June 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Test Kit by Amazon Available Online
COVID-19 test kit is on sale in Amazon for $39.99, which has one-day shipping through Prime in some areas of the US, the Verge reported.

Results from the test will appear on an Amazon diagnostics website, originally designed for use by Amazon employees.

To use the test, a person needs to take a swab from his/her own nose at home and place it in a box with a prepaid shipping return label. The swabs are then sent to a centralised lab.


Amazon got the US Food and Drug Administration's approval on its COVID-19 test kit in March and planned to use it for its onsite employee testing programme.

Amazon also offers a COVID-19 testing kit made by the genomics company DxTerity and a rapid 10-minute testing kit made by Quidel. They sell for $99 and $24.95, respectively, the report said.

The in-house COVID-19 test kit is the latest in Amazon's expansion into the healthcare segment. In March, the company had started offering its telehealth and at-home healthcare programme to other employers.

It is also offering six-month prescriptions for common medications starting at $6 through its Amazon Pharmacy programme, it added.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Arthritis Drug Down Risk of death in Severe COVID Patients
Tofacitinib, an arthritis drug developed by US biopharmaceutical Pfizer has shown to be effective in reducing the risk of death or respiratory failure in hospitalised adult patients.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake