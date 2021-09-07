New Drug Combats Stress Disorder's Flashbacks and Nightmares

There are eight acetylcholine basal ganglia in the brain, of which the largest, the Meynert nucleus, is closely associated with BBB permeability.Due to abnormal excitement of the Meynert basal ganglia, SB enters the brain and activates anticholinergic action to suppress abnormal acetylcholine secretion of acetylcholine-memory-related circuits centered on the Meynert basal ganglia, eliminating the flashbacks.Researchers figured that PTSD is generated through an acetylcholine-memory-related-circuit centered on Meynert. Based on this, Dr. Sogo and his team considered the use of a central anticholinergic agent: trihexyphenidyl.They went on to devise an exploratory study, to check if trihexyphenidyl is effective against similar symptoms in other patients with PTSD. They administered trihexyphenidyl in 34 patients with PTSD, who had previously received psychiatric treatment for several years without therapeutic benefits, and determined its effect through interviews.A significant 88% of the analyzed patients reported mild to no PTSD-related nightmares. Similarly, 79% of the analyzed patients reported similar responses for PTSD-related flashbacks. Notably, the researchers found that trihexyphenidyl has efficacy and a rapid onset (1-2 days) in the treatment of PTSD-related nightmares and flashbacks. Clearly, trihexyphenidyl is the elusive silver bullet against PTSD!Dr. Sogo states, "To the best of our knowledge, this is the first pharmacological report describing the novel use of trihexyphenidyl for PTSD-related nightmares, which doesn't respond to conventional psychiatric treatment."More studies are needed to prove the mechanism of PTSD, repurposing trihexyphenidyl to treat PTSD would be a promising turn of events, since the drug is inexpensive, and has no adverse effects. Here's to hope for patients suffering from PTSD, with the discovery of trihexyphenidyl!Source: Medindia