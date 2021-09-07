by Angela Mohan on  July 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Drug Combats Stress Disorder's Flashbacks and Nightmares
Trihexyphenidyl can significantly reduce the flashbacks and nightmares experienced by patients with Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study published in Brain and Behavior by a group of Japanese researchers from the Sogo PTSD Institute, Medical Corporation Sogokai, Japan.

Trihexyphenidyl is a central anticholinergic drug used in parkinsonism, and alleviate several side-effects induced by drugs acting on the central nervous system (CNS). It acts by blocking the activity of a neurotransmitter, acetylcholine, in the CNS.

Administering a drip infusion containing antibiotics and scopolamine butyl bromide (SB) previously, found to drive away PTSD's patient flashbacks.


There are eight acetylcholine basal ganglia in the brain, of which the largest, the Meynert nucleus, is closely associated with BBB permeability.

Due to abnormal excitement of the Meynert basal ganglia, SB enters the brain and activates anticholinergic action to suppress abnormal acetylcholine secretion of acetylcholine-memory-related circuits centered on the Meynert basal ganglia, eliminating the flashbacks.

Researchers figured that PTSD is generated through an acetylcholine-memory-related-circuit centered on Meynert. Based on this, Dr. Sogo and his team considered the use of a central anticholinergic agent: trihexyphenidyl.

They went on to devise an exploratory study, to check if trihexyphenidyl is effective against similar symptoms in other patients with PTSD. They administered trihexyphenidyl in 34 patients with PTSD, who had previously received psychiatric treatment for several years without therapeutic benefits, and determined its effect through interviews.

A significant 88% of the analyzed patients reported mild to no PTSD-related nightmares. Similarly, 79% of the analyzed patients reported similar responses for PTSD-related flashbacks. Notably, the researchers found that trihexyphenidyl has efficacy and a rapid onset (1-2 days) in the treatment of PTSD-related nightmares and flashbacks. Clearly, trihexyphenidyl is the elusive silver bullet against PTSD!

Dr. Sogo states, "To the best of our knowledge, this is the first pharmacological report describing the novel use of trihexyphenidyl for PTSD-related nightmares, which doesn't respond to conventional psychiatric treatment."

More studies are needed to prove the mechanism of PTSD, repurposing trihexyphenidyl to treat PTSD would be a promising turn of events, since the drug is inexpensive, and has no adverse effects. Here's to hope for patients suffering from PTSD, with the discovery of trihexyphenidyl!



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Sleep Talking
Sleep Talking, Sleep Terrors and Nightmares are sleep disorders, that commonly occur in children
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialPalpitations And ArrhythmiasSignature Drug ToxicityStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSleep TalkingAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?