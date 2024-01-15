Specialized emergency kit for heart patients, known as the 'Ram kit,' has been innovatively developed by the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery
Go to source). The kit that comes with a photograph of Lord Ram follows the concept of ‘We Treat, He Cures’. It also has vital drugs and a helpline number of hospitals.
‘Kanpur's Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery introduces the 'Ram kit,' a dedicated emergency tool designed to cater to the unique needs of heart patients. #cardiology, #emergencykit, #ramkit ’Authorities of the Cantonment Hospital in Prayagraj district will be distributing the ‘Ram kit’ among 5,000 families in the city from Saturday, becoming the first hospital in the state to do so.
'Ram Kit' Redefines Heart Patient SupportDr Neeraj Kumar, senior cardiologist at Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, said that the reason the kit has been named after Lord Ram is that everyone has faith in his name.
“This kit contains life-saving medicines to thin the blood, open the blockage in the heart veins, and provide immediate relief to the heart patient. What better name could have been given to a life-saving kit?” he said, adding that the phrase ‘Ram Baan’, originates from the belief that the Ayodhya prince never missed a target and stands for “the ultimate solution” to a problem.
Priced at a meager Rs 7, the kit has been designed keeping in mind the poorest of the poor, Dr. Kumar said.
Dr Pandey, however, cautioned against relying on the kit solely and remaining at home in the incidence of chest pain.
Reference:
