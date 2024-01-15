About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
'Ram Kit' — Kanpur's Cardiology Innovation for Emergency Rescue

by Karishma Abhishek on Jan 15 2024 11:54 PM

Specialized emergency kit for heart patients, known as the 'Ram kit,' has been innovatively developed by the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur (1 Trusted Source
Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

Go to source).
The kit that comes with a photograph of Lord Ram follows the concept of ‘We Treat, He Cures’. It also has vital drugs and a helpline number of hospitals.

Cardiac Drug Study By SGPGIMS Wins First Prize of Excellence in Cardiology
Authorities of the Cantonment Hospital in Prayagraj district will be distributing the ‘Ram kit’ among 5,000 families in the city from Saturday, becoming the first hospital in the state to do so.

Cantonment Hospital’s director Dr S.K. Pandey said: “The Ram kit comprises three medicines -- Ecosprin (blood thinner), Rosuvastatin (cholesterol control) and Sorbitrate (for better heart function) -- which help offer immediate relief to anyone suffering from heart ailments. With cases of heart disease and brain stroke increasing during the winter season, Ram kit will be useful to anyone in need of immediate help and save lives.”

'Ram Kit' Redefines Heart Patient Support

Dr Neeraj Kumar, senior cardiologist at Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, said that the reason the kit has been named after Lord Ram is that everyone has faith in his name.

“This kit contains life-saving medicines to thin the blood, open the blockage in the heart veins, and provide immediate relief to the heart patient. What better name could have been given to a life-saving kit?” he said, adding that the phrase ‘Ram Baan’, originates from the belief that the Ayodhya prince never missed a target and stands for “the ultimate solution” to a problem.

Racial Inequities Related to Admissions to Cardiology Units
Priced at a meager Rs 7, the kit has been designed keeping in mind the poorest of the poor, Dr. Kumar said.

Dr Pandey, however, cautioned against relying on the kit solely and remaining at home in the incidence of chest pain.

Early Cardiology Care Reduces The Risk of Stroke in AF Patients
“The purpose of the kit is to give the doctors the golden hour in saving lives. Patients should take the medicines provided in the kit when experiencing chest pain and rush to the nearest hospital,” he said.

Reference:
  1. Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery - (https://www.lpscardiology.org/)


Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) - Triple Bypass Surgery
Source-IANS


