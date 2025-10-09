Radiation Reimagined: Conservative Treatment for Painful Knee Osteoarthritis

Low‑dose radiation therapy shows promise as a safe, effective alternative for reducing knee arthritis pain and stiffness.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting over 32 million adults in the U.S. alone - and it doesn’t just strike the elderly. Even younger adults can develop it after sports injuries or repetitive joint stress. #osteoarthritis #kneepain #arthritisrelief #lowdoseradiation #radiationtherapy #medindia’