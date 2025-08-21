A Simple Walking Test Can Reveal Knee Arthritis Severity

Foot angle alterations in walking can lead to a reduction in knee pain, improved joint health, and delay in knee replacement surgery.
Knee osteoarthritis is a medical condition in which the cartilage (the tissue in the knee joint) gradually wears away, leading to pain and stiffness. It is a degenerative joint disease, meaning the condition worsens over time. Gait analysis, a special walking test that uses AI simulations of walking patterns helps measure the load on the knee joint (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Personalised gait retraining for medial compartment knee osteoarthritis: a randomised controlled trial
Go to source). “Through this non-invasive method, patients who altered their foot angle while walking experienced less stress on their knee joint,” demonstrated by researchers from NYU Langone Health, the University of Utah, and Stanford University.
‘Did You Know?The scientists tested 68 men and women with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis using AI software and MRI scans to track how well the intervention worked. The results showed that those trained to angle their foot angle slightly inward or outward from their natural alignment experienced slower cartilage degeneration in the inner part of their knee. A report on the study was published in The Lancet Rheumatology.
#AI_simulations trace the unique walking pattern of patients with #knee_arthritis. This #non-invasive_method provides major benefits over medicines and helps manage #knee_pain. #arthritiscare #aiinhealth #painlesstherapy #medindia’
“Although our results will have to be confirmed in future studies, they raise possibility that the new, non-invasive treatment could help delay surgery,” said study co-lead author Valentina Mazzoli, PhD.
“Altogether, our findings suggest that helping patients find their best foot angle to reduce stress on their knees may offer an easy and fairly inexpensive way to address early-stage osteoarthritis,” added Mazzoli.
How Changing Walking Style Helps Overcome Knee OsteoarthritisPast research has offered little evidence that changes in gait can effectively reduce knee pain caused by osteoarthritis, says Mazzoli. Some previous trials trained all participants to adopt the same foot angle and found no relief, while others did not compare the intervention to a control group or only followed the participants for a month.
The new study is the first to show that tailoring each patient’s foot angle to their unique walking pattern can alleviate the disease’s symptoms in the long term and may slow cartilage breakdown, the authors say.
For the study, the research team recorded the participants walking on a treadmill at a specialized gait-assessment laboratory. A computer program simulated their walking patterns and calculated the maximum loading that occurred in the inner side of their knees. Next, the team generated computer models of four new foot positions — angled inward or outward by either 5 degrees or 10 degrees — and estimated which option reduced loading the most.
Walking Style Linked To Knee StressStudy findings showed those who adjusted their gait reduced the maximum loading in the knees by 4%, while those who kept their normal walking pattern increased their loading by more than 3%.
While the authors relied on a specialized laboratory for the new study, artificial intelligence software that estimates joint loading using smartphone videos is now available and can allow clinicians to perform a gait analysis in the clinic.
The researchers next plan to test whether these tools can indeed identify the most effective walking method for osteoarthritis patients, says Mazzoli. They also plan to expand their study to people with obesity.
