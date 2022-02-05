Quitting Smoking Alone may Not Improve Healthy Life Expectancy

Advertisement

Target of Healthy Life

The findings state that theand can only be reached if much bolder policies are adopted.The conclusions come ahead of the release of a Government white paper on health disparities, and the 2017-2022 Tobacco Control Plan - both of which are to be released this year - which aims to make England ' smoke-free' by 2030. Most worryingly, the report says that even if all smoking ceased tomorrow, the impact could take 40 years to work through.The report, led by Professor Les Mayhew of Bayes Business School, highlights that life expectancy has increased by more years than healthy years since 2001, with the time spent in ill health increasing as a result. Factors contributing to this include an aging population, negative health behaviors such as smoking, and the success of the NHS in keeping people alive.To put the research into perspective, smoking is the major cause of death and ill-health in the UK. It is implicated in deaths from cancer, heart, and respiratory disease accounting for about 75,000 deaths a year in England and half a million hospital admissions (92,000 deaths UK-wide). It affects all ages: For example, the health of a 34-year-old smoker is the same as that of someone aged 40 who has never smoked.The local authorities with the highest prevalence of smoking, as ranked by the Office for National Statistics on their smoking index, is Blackpool, Kingston upon Hull, Barking, and Dagenham. Those ranked lowest are Richmond upon Thames and Windsor.Professor Mayhew, Head of Global Research at ILC and Professor of Statistics at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), said there is no silver bullet in untangling the web of how to solve this problem.Source: Eurekalert