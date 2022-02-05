Rising Rates of Obesity in the US

Advertisement

Obesity Rates and Health Care

Classes of Obesity and their Burden

Obesity is known to be approximately double healthcare costs in the US compared to those with a healthy weight.The five studies covered 8 years and included 28,583 people living with obesity in the US. The authors conclude that:Adults (18 years and over) were identified in the IQVIA Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records database and linked to the IQVIA PharMetrics Plus administrative claims database, both commonly used databases for large-scale research purposes.(1 January 2007-31 March 2012), and with continuous enrolment in the database for at least one year before their(up to 2020) were included in the analysis; those who were pregnant or had cancer at the start of the study were excluded. The index date was the date the person had their BMI measured.Three cohorts were formed based on obesity class: (class I: BMI 30-<35 kg/m²; class II: BMI 35-<40 kg/m²; class III: BMI 40-<70 kg/m²). Obesity-related complications (ORCs) and total per-person direct healthcare costs (inpatient, outpatient, and pharmacy costs; measured in 2019 US dollars) were evaluated in the baseline year and year 8.High-cost cases were defined as thethe remaining cases were designated in the low-cost category.For the group with class I obesity, thefor those with class II obesity this figure was 77% and for the group with class III obesity 74%.The authors say:A second analysis of the same study population estimated how many ORCs (obstructive sleep apnoea, heart failure, urinary incontinence, osteoarthritis of the knee, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, asthma, psoriasis, gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, hypertension, dyslipidemia, musculoskeletal pain, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease/kidney failure) were present in people living with obesity at the start of the study.The authors found that among 28,583 individuals with obesity, 12,686 (44%) had no ORCs, 7,242 (25%) had one ORC, 4,180 (15%) had two ORCs and 4,475 (16%) had three or more ORCs.The more ORCs an individual had, the higher their healthcare costs at the start of the study; and average costs increased for all groups across the 8 years of the study, indicating aIn each year, costs increased with the number of ORCs; mean annual per-person costs were highest for individuals with 3 or more ORCs (year 0, USD14,290; year 8, USD20,078) and lowest for those with no ORCs at index (year 0, USD1626; year 8, USD7015). For patients with 1 ORC or 2 ORCs, costs were USD4649 and USD7089 at year 0, and USD9296 and USD 11,738 at year 8, respectively.Source: Eurekalert