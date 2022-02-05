About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Vulnerability to Environmental Contaminants Revised

by Karishma Abhishek on May 2, 2022 at 7:27 AM
Font : A-A+

Vulnerability to Environmental Contaminants Revised

Placental sensitivity to environmental contaminants during pregnancy has been highlighted by a study at the Institut National De La Recherche Scientifique - INRS, published in the journal Environmental Research.

Endocrine disruptors, molecules disrupting our hormones, are everywhere in our daily lives and can be found in cosmetics, plastic containers, furniture, toys, or baby bottles. However, their alarming effects on human health are little known to the public.

Mental Distress of Women During Pregnancy Affects Offspring’s Cognition
Mental Distress of Women During Pregnancy Affects Offspring’s Cognition
 Elevated levels of anxiety, depression, and stress among women during pregnancy are found to affect the key cognitive features of the fetus.
Read More
Advertisement


A growing number of studies have demonstrated that exposure to these environmental contaminants during pregnancy can lead to medium and long-term health problems for both the mother and the fetus.

This is what a group of researchers from the Institut national de la recherche Scientifique (INRS), the Université TELUQ, and Queen's University has shown by conducting an exhaustive review of the literature on more than a dozen of the most common endocrine disruptors (EDs), as well as several whose effects are less well-known.
Expecting a Boy or Girl Baby? The Answer Might Affect Pregnancy
Expecting a Boy or Girl Baby? The Answer Might Affect Pregnancy
 A woman carrying a male baby might need to adopt different lifestyle conditions to avoid complications during pregnancy.
Read More
Advertisement

They focused on substances that have been shown to affect the reproductive system, metabolism, and mammary gland development during pregnancy.

"The idea was to show that, during the pregnancy period, there is not only one person who is affected by endocrine disruptors, but two! We wanted to highlight the co-sensitivity of the mother and her child to these environmental contaminants that are everywhere," says Professor Isabelle Plante, lead author of the study and researcher in environmental toxicology at INRS. She is also co-director of the Intersectoral Centre for Endocrine Disruptor Analysis (ICEDA).

Defeating the placenta's defence barriers

Pregnancy is a complex process that involves major physiological changes for the mother and the child. This period of life is regulated by various hormones and signaling pathways. It is therefore a window of opportunity that is particularly sensitive to disruption by external contaminants.

By compiling existing studies, researchers highlighted the role of the placenta and its vulnerability to EDs. The placenta is the regulator of maternal physiology and fetal development during pregnancy. It produces hormones necessary for pregnancy.

Any alteration in its functioning affects the health of the mother and her child in the short, medium, and even long term. A malfunctioning placenta can lead to health complications later in life, such as diabetes, obesity, or other chronic diseases.

"Perinatal life, including pregnancy, is an important period of development because it is at this time that mechanisms are put in place to be useful throughout the life of the child and even of the mother. Thus, the alteration of the placenta by EDs can have invisible effects that will only be observed later in life," explains INRS Professor Cathy Vaillancourt, co-author of the article, who specializes in the implication of environmental factors on the endocrinology of the human placenta. She is also a member of the ICEDA scientific committee and director of RISUQ.

Researchers also found that early maternal exposure to certain endocrine disruptors can affect the development of mammary glands in unborn babies. This can make them more likely to develop breast cancer as adults.

This is the case for bisphenol A (BPA), which is found in some food-grade plastics, and diethylstilbestrol (DES), a synthetic estrogen that has been widely used in women for menopause treatment or to avoid the risk of pregnancy complications.

Exposure to endocrine disruptors may also be linked to the risk of developing prostate cancer.

A lack of awareness

"Many women believe they are aware of endocrine disruptors and their health effects, but few make lifestyle changes," says Plante. "For example, some stop wearing makeup during pregnancy, but continue to dye their hair or use lotions and creams on their bodies."

Nearly thousands of molecules are suspected of interfering with hormone receptors or hormone production, but there are certainly hundreds of thousands more. Researchers, therefore, targeted known molecules and others that are less well-known, such as those present in the liquids that come out of fracking water during oil exploration.

"The message that we want to send, as scientists, is that pregnant women or women who want to have children are particularly vulnerable to endocrine disruptors. They must be made aware of the effects that these contaminants can have, not only on their health, but also on that of their future child," concludes Professor Plante.

Source: Eurekalert
Abortion Pills are Safe for Early Use Even in Ectopic Pregnancy
Abortion Pills are Safe for Early Use Even in Ectopic Pregnancy
 Safety and efficacy of starting an abortion pill after a person has a positive pregnancy test versus waiting to initiate treatment have been studied.
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR