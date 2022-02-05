Vulnerability to Environmental Contaminants Revised

Advertisement

Defeating the placenta's defence barriers

A lack of awareness

This is what a group of researchers from the Institut national de la recherche Scientifique (INRS), the Université TELUQ, and Queen's University has shown by conducting an exhaustive review of the literature on more than a dozen of the most common endocrine disruptors (EDs), as well as several whose effects are less well-known.They focused on substances that have been shown to affect the reproductive system, metabolism, and mammary gland development during pregnancy.says Professor Isabelle Plante, lead author of the study and researcher in environmental toxicology at INRS. She is also co-director of the Intersectoral Centre for Endocrine Disruptor Analysis (ICEDA).Pregnancy is a complex process that involves major physiological changes for the mother and the child. This period of life is regulated by various hormones and signaling pathways. It is therefore a window of opportunity that is particularly sensitive to disruption by external contaminants.By compiling existing studies, researchers highlighted the role of the placenta and its vulnerability to EDs. The placenta is the regulator of maternal physiology and fetal development during pregnancy. It produces hormones necessary for pregnancy.Any alteration in its functioning affects the health of the mother and her child in the short, medium, and even long term. A malfunctioning placenta can lead to health complications later in life, such as diabetes, obesity, or other chronic diseases.explains INRS Professor Cathy Vaillancourt, co-author of the article, who specializes in the implication of environmental factors on the endocrinology of the human placenta. She is also a member of the ICEDA scientific committee and director of RISUQ.Researchers also found that early maternal exposure to certain endocrine disruptors can affect the development of mammary glands in unborn babies. This can make them more likely to develop breast cancer as adults.This is the case for bisphenol A (BPA), which is found in some food-grade plastics, and diethylstilbestrol (DES), a synthetic estrogen that has been widely used in women for menopause treatment or to avoid the risk of pregnancy complications.Exposure to endocrine disruptors may also be linked to the risk of developing prostate cancer.says Plante.Nearly thousands of molecules are suspected of interfering with hormone receptors or hormone production, but there are certainly hundreds of thousands more. Researchers, therefore, targeted known molecules and others that are less well-known, such as those present in the liquids that come out of fracking water during oil exploration.concludes Professor Plante.Source: Eurekalert