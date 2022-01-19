About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Quick Recovery of Heart Function is Witnessed Among COVID-19 Exposed Children

by Karishma Abhishek on January 19, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Quick Recovery of Heart Function is Witnessed Among COVID-19 Exposed Children

Children with COVID-19-related MIS-C condition were found to have quick recovery of heart function as per a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

Children who are exposed to COVID-19 are identified with a new illness called MIS-C about four to six weeks later. Although the condition resembles Kawasaki disease in its symptoms, it is associated with more profound inflammation of the body parts like the heart, lungs, kidneys, and gastrointestinal organs.

Advertisement


Involvement of the heart's left ventricle is seen in almost 80%-85% of MIS-C cases across the U.S. and Europe.

The team analyzed 60 children hospitalized with MIS-C due to COVID-19 exposure who were treated at two Philadelphia hospitals between April 2020 and January 2021.
Advertisement

It was found that 81% of patients lost some contractile function in the left ventricle during the acute phase of illness, yet, by months three and four, contraction function had returned to normal. Moreover, MIS-C did not cause lasting coronary artery abnormalities.

"Recovery among these children was excellent. These results have important implications for our health care teams managing care for children with MIS-C. Our findings may also provide guidance for a gradual return to playing sports after cardiac clearance three to four months later. Tests needed for clearance include an electrocardiogram and echocardiogram. We also recommend cardiac MRI for children who have highly abnormal baseline cardiac MRI during the acute stage or show evidence of continued severe left ventricle dysfunction," says the study's senior author Anirban Banerjee, M.D., a professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and an attending cardiologist with the Cardiac Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, both in Philadelphia.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Efficacy of Cancer Combination Therapies may be Due to Indep...
Magnesium may be Beneficial Against Cancer >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children 

Recommended Reading
India's First mRNA COVID Vaccine
India's First mRNA COVID Vaccine
India plans to start human trials on its first home-grown COVID vaccine based on Messenger RNA ......
Cerebrospinal Fluid Offers Clues to Post- COVID-19 Brain Fog
Cerebrospinal Fluid Offers Clues to Post- COVID-19 Brain Fog
The UC San Francisco- led study findings may provide insights into how the COVID-19 impacts brain .....
Can a Person be Infected Twice With Omicron?
Can a Person be Infected Twice With Omicron?
Covid re-infection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant. ......
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)