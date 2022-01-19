Magnesium may be Beneficial Against Cancer

Important factor in the blood that renders better ability of the immune system (T cells) to tackle pathogens and cancer cells depends on the level of magnesium as per a study at the University of Basel, published in the journal Cell.
The immune cells (T cells) were able to eliminate the abnormal or infected cells efficiently only in a magnesium-rich environment.
Magnesium deficiency is associated with a variety of diseases, such as infections and cancer. Moreover, a low-magnesium diet is found to promote faster cancerous growths in mice as per previous studies.
"However, in the inactive state this docking site is in a bent conformation and thus cannot efficiently bind to infected or abnormal cells," Christoph Hess explains. "This is where magnesium comes into play. If magnesium is present in sufficient quantities in the vicinity of the T cells, it binds to LFA-1 and ensures that it remains in an extended - and therefore active - position," says Professor Christoph Hess from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel and the Department of Medicine at the University of Cambridge, who led the study.
The study further plans to explore the clinical effect of magnesium as a catalyst for the immune system.
