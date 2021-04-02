Psychoactive Drugs Are Misused Most In Young People

Data available on the misuse of other prescription psychoactive drugs are few and each year more than 1 in 3 teens and young adults in the US are prescribed one of these drugs. The researchers used the responses of 110,556 US 12-25 year olds who took part in the 2015-2018 National Survey of Drug Use and Health Sampling.Even though opioids were the most commonly prescribed drug, misuse of stimulants and tranquillizers was higher. Nearly 45 percent of users misused stimulants and tranquillizers.One in 10 respondents said they took at least two prescribed psychoactive drugs. 58 percent patients (6 in 10) said that they misused one of these agents. 87 percent confessed to misusing other substances such as cigarettes, cigars, marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, heroin, inhalants, or hallucinogens.With increasing age, use and misuse of a prescribed psychoactive drug increases. Over the past year one in four teens (12-17 year olds) reported taking any psychoactive prescribed drug. Around 6 percent reported taking at least two such drugs, this increased to 41 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively, among 18-25 year olds.In the teen users of psychoactive prescription drugs, opioids were the most frequently used at 19 percent, followed by stimulants 7 percent, tranquillizers 4 percent, and sedatives 2 percent. Tranquillizers were most often misused (40 percent), followed by stimulants (24 percent), opioids (nearly 18 percent), and sedatives (14 percent).Among 18-25 year-olds, misuse was highest for tranquillizers (45 percent) followed by stimulants (51 percent), opioids (23 percent), and sedatives (19 percent).They write,11.5 percent of the 18-25 year olds reported serious psychological distress, which was associated with misuse of every psychoactive prescription drug assessed.Source: Medindia