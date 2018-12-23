medindia
Protein Linked to Melanoma Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 23, 2018 at 11:08 PM Cancer News
A new protein responsible for melanoma metastasis has been discovered by scientists.
The study showed that silencing the expression of protein called RAB27A resulted in reduced metastasis -- the process by which cancer spreads to other areas of the body -- which is the primary cause of death in melanoma patients.

While there have been recent advances in targeted and immune-based treatments, advanced stage melanoma remains a clinical challenge with a particularly poor prognosis, suggests the study published in the International Journal of Cancer.

"We also believe it could provide a brand new therapeutic target for the prevention of metastasis, which would improve the efficacy of future treatments", Guo added.

According to the researchers, Australia and New Zealand have the highest rates of melanoma in the world. More than 14,000 new cases of melanoma are estimated to have occurred in 2018.

Melanoma occurs when the pigment-producing cells that give colour to the skin become cancerous. The symptoms might include a new, unusual growth or a change in an existing mole. It can occur anywhere on the body.

Source: IANS

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Melanoma is a skin condition that is often a consequence of excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation. Test your knowledge on melanoma by taking this ...

Three Treatment Strategies for Malignant Melanoma

Study finds evidence that combining three advanced treatment strategies for malignant melanoma - molecular targeted therapy, immune checkpoint blockade and the use of tumor-targeting viruses - may markedly improve outcomes.

New Drug Combination Is More Effective For Melanoma

Protein kinase inhibitors combined with ribonuclease compounds reduce the incidence of various side effects and prevent the emergence of drug-resistant melanoma

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".

